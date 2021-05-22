Minnesota reports 599 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 599 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths Saturday.

According to officials, the state has seen 598,327 cases and 7,363 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths, five people were residents in long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 400 in Minnesota for the first time since March, state health officials reported Friday.

There are currently 396 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Of those patients, 116 are in the ICU. Hospitalizations peaked at 699 this spring during the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, MDH reported at least 63% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 55% are fully vaccinated.

Over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota so far.