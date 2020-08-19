Minnesota Renaissance Festival canceled, will return to celebrate 50th anniversary in 2021

article

The 2020 Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been canceled after months of planning for a safe and healthy season.

According to the festival’s Facebook announcement post, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival had been planning to open, but the state's guidelines will not change significantly in time for its opening this fall.

“Although we disagree with the current State directives that prevent a spacious outdoor venue from opening, we recognized the difficulty of the State’s government’s task,” the organization wrote in its announcement. “We share their goal of keeping Minnesotans safe and healthy."

Events that fit the state’s COVID-19 guidelines will continue to take place, which includes Feast of Fantasy over the next seven weekends and Phantom’s Feast in October.

The Facebook post also hinted that a new event will be announced soon: “We promise that you will not have to wait long for your turkey leg!”

The festival will return to celebrate its 50th anniversary in August 2021. 2020 tickets will be valid for the 2021 season.