Minnesota reacts to Naz Reid leaving Timberwolves: Honks, billboards and heartbreak

The Brief Fans across Minnesota are showing their love for Naz Reid after his move from the Timberwolves to Charlotte. Community members and city leaders say Reid’s impact goes beyond basketball. The sandwich board honoring Naz Reid still stands in Minneapolis, and many hope his legacy will last.



Naz Reid may be leaving the Timberwolves, but Minnesota fans are making sure he knows he’s still loved.

Fans keep showing support for Naz Reid

What we know:

People across Minnesota are making noise — literally — for Naz Reid, following the instructions on a sign in Minneapolis that encourages drivers to honk in his honor. Even as the words on the sign may eventually change, the outpouring of support for Reid seems likely to stick around.

The Timberwolves’ big man, once an undrafted player, has become a legend among fans.

"There was an undrafted guy who really, you knew, came out of nowhere and put this team on the right track," said Kai Glinsek of Parkway Pizza.

Naz Reid’s influence can be seen far beyond the court. His name has appeared on towels as far away as Florence, Italy, and his fandom in the Twin Cities is marked by candles, tattoos and billboards. The phrase "Naz Reid" has taken on a life of its own in Minnesota.

Community impact and lasting legacy

Why you should care:

Reid’s story resonates with Minnesotans. The two words mean more than just a name.

"They meant hope, they meant passion, they meant community," said Aurin Chowdhury of the Minneapolis City Council.

Local leaders and fans alike are saddened by his departure to Charlotte. Gov. Walz even posted that Naz will always have a home in Minnesota.

"Minnesota could see itself in Naz Reid: Overlooked, determined to prove people wrong," said Chowdhury.

Reid’s efforts off the court, including work with Indigenous youth and the Hoops for Hunger program, have endeared him even more to the community. Fans have advice for his replacement, Lamelo Ball.

"Play really hard, because that's what Minnesotans love. Just play hard, and you will be loved by the city. Maybe even get a sign? Maybe even a sign," said Glinsek.

The Parkway Pizza sandwich board asking drivers to honk if they love Naz Reid remains up for now. The team at TSR law, who used him in billboard campaigns for year, said it was an honor to work with Reid and wished him well in Charlotte.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the Naz Reid sandwich board will remain or what the next tribute to the beloved player might look like. Olivia Miles might be the next player honored by the sign, but that’s still TBD.