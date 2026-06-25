Minnesota Timberwolves trade Naz Reid, draft picks for LaMelo Ball: Report

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly traded Naz Reid for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball in a deal that also swaps draft picks and brings in shooting guard Josh Green. The Wolves have been busy so far this offseason, previously trading Julius Randle on Monday, and re-signing Ayo Dosunmu to a five-year deal on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will make another move, but in previous interviews he's promised to be active in his pursuit of bringing Minnesota its first championship.



A surprising move in an offseason already full of them, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly trading fan-favorite Naz Reid for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

Timberwolves get LaMelo Ball for Naz Reid

What we know:

The Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves for Naz Reid, according to a report from ESPN Inside Shams Charania.

The Wolves are also reportedly getting Hornets shooting guard Josh Green.

As part of the trade, the Wolves will be sending a 2033 unprotected first round draft pick, three first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030 and three second-round pick swaps in 2029, 2032 and 2033.

Timberwolves offseason

Dig deeper:

The move is another in a series of shake-ups for the Wolves so far this summer.

On Monday, Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly opted to send Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that acquired the No. 33 pick, but also rid the team of Randle's salary.

The move follows the massive, franchise-altering three-team trade made in October 2024 that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, where he later became an NBA champion this year. As part of that trade, the Timberwolves received Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a 2025 first-round pick (via Detroit), which became that No. 28 pick.

That move then paved the way to re-sign guard Ayo Dosunmu on a five-year, $112 million contract to return long-term.

Minnesota acquired Dosunmu last season to add guard depth before the playoffs, and he exploded with a 43-point game against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Playoffs.

At pick No. 33, the Wolves also drafted Duke guard Isaiah Evans on Wednesday night, known for his 3-pt shooting and perimeter range — something the team will be lacking as DiVincenzo recovers from injury.

2020 Draft night

Wolves fans no doubt remember arguments leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft on whether the Wolves should take now-superstar Anthony Edwards or Ball with the first overall pick.

After the trade, the Wolves will now have both, who have since been named NBA All-Stars on their own.

More moves ahead?

Why you should care:

Trading Reid not only sends a fan-favorite, and the currently longest tenured player, out the door, it also suddenly leaves the Wolves thin in the front court — with only Rudy Gobert of the former trio still on the team.

It remains to be seen whether Connelly will make another move, but in previous interviews he's promised to be active in his pursuit of bringing Minnesota its first championship.