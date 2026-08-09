Eden Prairie teen killed in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Sunday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old driver was struck and killed on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Sunday night after getting out of a crashed car.
Deadly crash on I-94 in Minneapolis
The backstory:
The deadly crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. on southbound I-94 near Olson Memorial Highway.
The driver of a Ford Focus hit a crash prevention barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver got out of the car and moments later, they were struck by the driver of a Tesla Model 3.
The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as Drew Vonfisher of Eden Prairie, died at the scene. Neither the 21-year-old driver of the Tesla nor the passenger were injured in the crash.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.