Eden Prairie teen killed in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Sunday night

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The Brief An 18-year-old man died in a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Sunday night. The crash occurred on southbound I-94 near Olson Memorial Highway. State Patrol says the driver had gotten out of their vehicle after hitting the barrier when they were fatally struck by another vehicle.



An 18-year-old driver was struck and killed on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Sunday night after getting out of a crashed car.

Deadly crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

The backstory:

The deadly crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. on southbound I-94 near Olson Memorial Highway.

The driver of a Ford Focus hit a crash prevention barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver got out of the car and moments later, they were struck by the driver of a Tesla Model 3.

The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as Drew Vonfisher of Eden Prairie, died at the scene. Neither the 21-year-old driver of the Tesla nor the passenger were injured in the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.