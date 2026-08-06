Man blows .25 BAC, flees police, openly drinks vodka during traffic stop: Charges

The Brief Geoffrey Norman Kohoutek faces several charges, including fleeing a police officer, DWI, carrying a weapon without a permit, speeding and open bottle possession following a traffic stop that began when he was allegedly spotted driving 127 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Once pulled over, Kohoutek reportedly "kept reaching towards an object in the passenger seat," eventually retrieving an open bottle of UV Red vodka, which he then took a drink from. A breath test returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.25, while a search of his vehicle found multiple weapons, according to charges.



A man pulled over for speeding attempted to flee police at 127 mph, then openly drank a bottle of vodka in front of the patrolling deputy prior to being arrested, according to new charges.

Clay County chase, DWI

What we know:

Geoffrey Norman Kohoutek, 36, of Ava, Minnesota, faces several charges including fleeing a police officer, DWI, carrying a weapon without a permit, speeding and open bottle possession following a traffic stop that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2026.

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Clay County, around 2:50 a.m., a Clay County Sheriff's Deputy was on patrol in Felton when they observed a passenger vehicle entering town limits at a high rate of speed. The deputy reportedly clocked the vehicle traveling 127 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

Charges state the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but then spotted it again at the intersection of Northern Pacific Avenue and Minnesota Highway 32, when they activated their overhead emergency lights and siren, but it took off northbound in excess of 100 mph.

When Kohoutek attempted to turn west at the intersection of 180th Avenue North, charges state he lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch. He continued to drive through the ditch for a short distance before coming to a stop, according to charges.

Once stopped, Kohoutek was reportedly ordered to turn off the vehicle and drop his keys, but instead "kept reaching towards an object in the passenger seat" – eventually retrieving an open bottle of UV Red vodka, which he then took a drink from, according to charges.

Kohoutek was ordered out of the vehicle, but allegedly began to physically resist the deputy, who was eventually able to detain him in handcuffs.

Big picture view:

When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Kohoutek reportedly responded he had "five and two."

Charges state that a chemical breath test returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.25 at 4:35 a.m. – nearly two hours after the initial traffic stop attempt.

A search of Kohoutek’s vehicle also found a backpack with a black Taurus pistol with a loaded magazine in the front passenger seat, and a green .22 pistol in the rear.