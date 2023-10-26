Minnesota Orchestra will perform 'Home Alone' during Thanksgiving weekend

The Minnesota Orchestra has announced it will perform a beloved holiday film's soundtrack over Thanksgiving weekend.

The orchestra will perform John Williams’ original soundtrack for "Home Alone" as the comedy plays on the screen above the stage for fans. Conductor Jason Seber will make his Minnesota Orchestra debut for the event, according to the announcement.

Although the plot follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) being left behind on a family Christmas trip, the performance will be at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis twice on Nov. 25 – at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Ticket prices will range from $58.50 to $109, and the show will run for two hours with a 20-minute intermission.

Other films that will be presented live in concert throughout the Orchestra’s 2023-24 U.S. Bank Movies & Music Series include "Frozen" from Dec. 15-17, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1" from Jan. 25-27 and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" from May 16-18.