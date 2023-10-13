Minnesota man pleads guilty in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers heist

The man accused of stealing Judy Garland’s famous ruby slippers from the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

A grand jury indicted Terry Martin in May with one count of theft of a major artwork. He initially entered a not guilty plea but has since pleaded guilty to the crime.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids back in 2005 when someone climbed through a window and broke the display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

The slippers were recovered by the FBI during a sting in 2018 after a man attempted to insure the shoes.

Only four known pairs of Garland's ruby slippers were used in "The Wizard of Oz". The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.