Minnesota man indicted for assault aboard Alaska bound flight

A Minnesota man was indicted by a federal grand jury for assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage, Alaska.

The 37-year-old, who has prior convictions for assault, allegedly caused the disturbance in June. When crews intervened, the man became unresponsive and needed to be administered Narcan. The flight crew, with the help of two passengers who are medical professionals, tried to administer the drug when the suspect began to violently resist and grabbed the flight attendant near her throat, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The crew was able to give the suspect Narcan and restrain him for the duration of the flight.

The suspect has been indicted on one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants and one count of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction.