Minnesota man found after escaping custody in Georgia ahead of felony hearing

A Minnesota man has been found after escaping from authorities in Georgia as they attempted to transport him to Dakota County for a felony harassment warrant hearing.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 3, deputies traveled to Bulloch County, Georgia, to take custody of Joseph Harrison Baynes, 35, on the charge.

Deputies took custody of Baynes at the Bulloch County jail at approximately 11:45 a.m., but while headed to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, he managed to escape their custody. A heavily wooded area on airport property was searched by local, state and federal agencies for several hours after, but authorities were unable to locate him, according to a press announcement.

The sheriff's office said in an update on Aug. 4 Baynes had been located and taken into custody in Savannah, Georgia.

Details surrounding how he escaped custody remain under investigation.