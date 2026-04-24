Minnesota lawmakers shootings: Prosecutor submits recommendation on if suspect should get death penalty

The Brief U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen has submitted his recommendation on whether the suspect in the June 2025 Minnesota lawmaker shootings should face the death penalty. It is not yet public if federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The shooting suspect, Vance Boelter, is due to appear in court in October.



A federal prosecutor has submitted his recommendation on whether the Minnesota lawmaker shootings suspect should face the death penalty, but the content of the recommendation is not yet public.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen has not confirmed if he is seeking the death penalty, but has taken a formal step in the Department of Justice's capital punishment policy.

READ MORE: Federal prosecutors still deciding on death penalty for Vance Boelter

Death penalty for Vance Boelter?

What we know:

A court document shows that U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen provided his notice of the recommendation submission to top Department of Justice officials on Wednesday, April 22.

The document also states that the review process will continue in accordance with the department's policy.

What we don't know:

It isn't clear if federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Vance Boelter.

What's next:

Boelter is due to appear in court in October.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman was the first target of an allegedly politically-motivated attack in the early-morning hours of June 14. Hoffman, his wife and his daughter were all victims in that attack.

READ MORE: Hoffmans suing Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter

Boelter is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home.

Boelter is also accused of targeting lawmaker Ann Rest in New Hope, but fled the area after an encounter with a police officer near her residence. Rest announced in September she will retire after the 2026 legislative session.

A manhunt for Boelter lasted nearly two days before he was taken into custody in a field near his Green Isle residence on June 15. It took hundreds of law enforcement and more than 20 SWAT teams, but Boelter was arrested without incident.