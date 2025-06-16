Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Vance Boelter texts family, ‘Dad went to war last night’

The Brief In federal charges filed Monday, Vance Boelter allegedly sent text messages to his family and wife in the hours after two Minnesota lawmakers where shot. Boelter was arrested Sunday night near his Green Isle residence without incident. Boelter had a list of more than 45 lawmakers he was planning on targeting.



Vance Boelter faces a slew of state and federal charges in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses Saturday morning.

In federal charges, chilling details have emerged in what followed after the shootings. Boelter allegedly sent text messages to his family and wife. According to the charges, Boelter’s wife and other family received a group text from Boelter at about 6:18 a.m., saying, "Dad went to war last night… I don’t wanna say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody."

Boelter also allegedly sent a text to his wife, saying, "Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation. There’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around."

Boelter makes first federal court appearance

What we know:

Boelter made his first court appearance in federal court on Monday. He wasn't shackled, and walked into court wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Before the hearing started, he was asking questions of his attorney casually. He did not seem nervous and didn't seem scared, FOX 9 reporter Mary McGuire observed.

He said he couldn't afford an attorney, and was appointed one by the federal defenders office.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 27. He'll be held until then.

Boelter targeted 4 lawmakers

Why you should care:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota revealed Monday that Boelter allegedly targeted four lawmakers in Saturday morning’s events. In addition to Hortman being fatally shot and Hoffman being injured, New Hope lawmaker Ann Rest was targeted, as was a lawmaker from Maple Grove.

Boelter went to the Maple Grove residence and rang the doorbell, but the lawmaker and her family were gone on vacation. Boelter went to New Hope, and an officer there tried to talk to him before he got out of his car. He didn’t respond, stared straight ahead and left the area when multiple officers responded.

Boelter arrested Sunday night

What we know:

Vance Boelter was arrested in Green Isle, Minnesota, after what officials tell FOX 9 was the largest manhunt in Minnesota's history.

Boelter is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured in their Champlin home.