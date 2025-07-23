Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Redacted 911 call released in Sen. Hoffman shooting

The Brief Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot in their Champlin home on June 14. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed later that morning in Brooklyn Park. Hoffman's daughter, Hope, was home at the time of the shooting and called 911 reporting "My dad has been shot." FOX 9 obtained a copy of the heavily redacted transcript from the 911 call placed by Hope Hoffman.



Hennepin County officials have released a redacted transcript of the 911 call made by Hope Hoffman, daughter of Yvette and Sen. John Hoffman, reporting the shooting at their home in Champlin.

Transcript of 911 call

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 has obtained a copy of the heavily redacted transcript showing Hope Hoffman calling 911 just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, reporting that her parents had been shot.

The available portions of the four-page transcript can be read below:

Dispatch 1: 9-1-1 what’s the address of your emergency?

[Redacted sections; FOX 9 has redacted the Hoffman address from this story]

Dispatch 1: STOP. What happened to your dad?

Caller: SHOT, SHOT, MY PARENTS HAVE BEEN SHOT.

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 1: Your name?

Caller: Hope Hoffman. H-O-F-F-M-A-N. My Dad is Senator John Hoffman.

[Redacted sections]

Caller: My name is Hope Hoffman.

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 1: I’m going to get you over to paramedics, okay?

Caller: Yes. [Redacted]

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 2: Allina Health Medical Dispatch.

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 2: Okay.

Dispatch 1: I got two parties, both shot. [Redacted]

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 2: Okay. I need you to verify the location.

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 2: Ma’am, what’s your first name?

Caller: Hope, Hope. H-O-P-E. I’m their daughter.

[Redacted sections]

Dispatch 2: The other dispatcher says that there were two people shot. Is that correct?

Caller: Yes, my mom and my dad. John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman. My dad is Senator John Hoffman. [Redacted]

[Redacted sections]

Call Two

Dispatch 2: [inaudible 00:06:33]

Dispatch 1: Hey, it’s Greg and Hennepin. I just want to verify we got two rigs going to [address redacted]

Dispatch 2: We do

Dispatch 1: Beautiful.

Dispatch 2: Alrighty.

Dispatch 1: Thanks. Bye.

Dispatch 2: Thanks. Bye.

What they're saying:

Hope Hoffman released a statement on July 15, sharing additional details from the night of the shooting.

"I feel relief today in knowing that the perpetrator of these heinous acts will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Though I was not shot physically, I will now forever coexist with the PTSD of watching my parents be nearly shot dead in front of me and seeing my life flash before my eyes with a gun in my face.

"My parents pushed me out of the way that night. I was pretty bruised up from getting hurled against our washer, and I’m glad I was. How I didn’t get grazed is nothing short of dumb luck. I’m grateful I happened to be at my parent’s house to be able to call 911. Had I not been, they wouldn’t be here. My parents saved me, and we saved each other."

Sen. Hoffman was released from the hospital in early July after he was shot multiple times.

The backstory:

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as their dog Gilbert.

Prior to the Hortmans' shooting, police say Boelter went to the home of Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and shot the senator and his wife Yvette. The Hoffmans were seriously hurt but survived the shooting.

Boelter is facing six federal counts, including murder, which could lead to the death penalty if sought by prosecutors. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said it’s too early in the process to determine that.

Boelter is also facing four state counts, including second-degree murder. He could also face first-degree murder charges, but must be indicted by a grand jury under state law.