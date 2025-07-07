Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Sen. John Hoffman released from hospital

The Brief Sen. John Hoffman has been released from the hospital after he was shot multiple times on June 14. Sen. Hoffman's wife, Yvette, was released from the hospital a few weeks ago after being shot. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed on the same day as the Hoffmans were injured.



Sen. John Hoffman was released from the hospital Monday after being shot multiple times on June 14.

Sen. John Hoffman released from hospital

What we know:

FOX 9 has confirmed that Sen. Hoffman has been released from the ICU at the hospital after he was shot several times. He will be moving to a rehab facility to continue his recovery.

His wife, Yvette, was released from the hospital a few weeks ago after she was shot alongside her husband.

Minnesota lawmakers shot

The backstory:

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as their dog Gilbert.

Prior to the Hortmans' shooting, police say Boelter went to the home of Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and shot the senator and his wife Yvette. The Hoffmans were seriously hurt but survived the shooting.

Boelter is facing six federal counts, including murder, which could lead to the death penalty if sought by prosecutors. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said it’s too early in the process to determine that.

Boelter is also facing four state counts, including second-degree murder. He could also face first-degree murder charges, but must be indicted by a grand jury under state law.