MN lawmaker shootings: Hope Hoffman after Vance Boelter indicted, 'We saved each other'

The Brief Hope Hoffman, the daughter of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, reacted Tuesday after Vance Boelter was indicted by a grand jury. Boelter is the suspected gunman who shot and killed Melissa and Mark Hortman, and who wounded John and Yvette Hoffman multiple times. Hope Hoffman was not hit by gunfire, and says her parents saved her life.



The daughter of Minnesota state lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, released a statement Tuesday after Vance Boelter was indicted on federal charges in the June shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses.

Boelter is the alleged gunman in the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman. John and Yvette Hoffman survived, despite each being shot multiple times.

Hope Hoffman’s statement

What Hope said:

"I feel relief today in knowing that the perpetrator of these heinous acts will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Though I was not shot physically, I will now forever coexist with the PTSD of watching my parents be nearly shot dead in front of me and seeing my life flash before my eyes with a gun in my face.

"My parents pushed me out of the way that night. I was pretty bruised up from getting hurled against our washer, and I’m glad I was. How I didn’t get grazed is nothing short of dumb luck. I’m grateful I happened to be at my parent’s house to be able to call 911. Had I not been, they wouldn’t be here. My parents saved me, and we saved each other."

U.S. Attorney indicts Boelter

What we know:

A grand jury has handed up an indictment against Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers last month, leaving one dead.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say they are confident that Boelter was acting alone and no one helped him. They say Boelter's motive was political extremism, reiterating that Boelter had compiled a list of targets of politicians, attorneys, and others, some of whom he surveyed before the shooting.