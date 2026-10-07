Minnesota ISIS cases: Federal deradicalization program explained

The Brief Federal prosecutors said an 18-year-old in Minnesota pledged allegiance to ISIS and shared propaganda videos from al-Shabaab. In 2016, U.S. District Judge Michael Davis launched a deradicalization program in Minnesota as nine Somali American men faced terrorism charges over plans to join ISIS. It is unclear if the court still offers that program or if it could play any role in this case.



A new terrorism case in Minnesota is putting an older court program back in the spotlight.

How the current case connects

Local perspective:

Prosecutors said the suspect in the most recent case, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, pledged allegiance to ISIS and shared propaganda videos from another terrorist group, al-Shabaab.

Minnesota has seen similar cases before

The backstory:

This is not the first time that Somali Americans in Minnesota have faced federal charges over alleged ties to terrorist groups.

In 2016, a federal judge in Minnesota created a program to deradicalize young men who tried to join ISIS. The judge considered evaluations from an expert before sentencing in those cases.

How the court program worked

Dig deeper:

Davis started the deradicalization program in Minnesota after nine Somali American men were charged with terrorism-related crimes over plans to join ISIS. It was a first-of-its-kind program, and the suspects who took plea deals took part in it, but Davis denied at least two others from participating.

Daniel Koehler, a deradicalization expert who was tapped to design the federal program, testified in court before sentencing, telling the judge about his risk assessments of those who pleaded guilty, as well as individual plans on how to deradicalize them.

"So, once they are in prison, 5 years, 10 years, 15, you need to work with these individuals, otherwise they might radicalize other inmates...." Koehler told FOX 9 in a September 2016 interview. "They might continue to radicalize, they might get out more higher risk, more committed, more dangerous...." Koehler.

At the time, some applauded the effort, but others were skeptical. One former federal prosecutor questioned the deradicalization program, calling it "unproven."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the court is still offering the deradicalization program or whether it will play any role in this case.