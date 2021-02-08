Minnesota hospitality industry: No indication that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted soon

Groups that represent Minnesota’s bars, restaurants, hotels and event centers said Monday they have gotten no indication from state officials that any more economic restrictions will be lifted soon, despite the state's COVID-19 positivity rate being near a record low.

The comments came during a news conference with GOP lawmakers, who say they will introduce legislation to fully reopen businesses by May 1.

"We have really been pushing the commissioner and continuing to make the case that we need to have some clear markers and we need to have a plan for this state so we can indicate to those events that they can come here, there’s a plan," Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota said.

"There’s been no discussion as far as the numbers being so low, what the next step is going to be as far as opening us up," said Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association.

Currently, bars and restaurants can be open at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 150 people allowed while event and entertainment venues are limited to 25% capacity, with up to 250 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.