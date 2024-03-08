Minnesota PWHL star Kendall Coyne Schofield voicing character in 'Inside Out 2'

article

Hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield is voicing a character in the upcoming Disney Pixar film "Inside Out 2."

The Minnesota Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) captain announced on social media she's voicing a character in the upcoming film, but did not reveal who she'd be voicing. However, Riley, the girl in "Inside Out," plays hockey — and according to the trailer, Riley still plays hockey in the sequel — so perhaps Coyne Schofield's character will play hockey too.

In the social media post, Coyne Schofield said, "Thrilled to share this news! Excited beyond words to announce I voice a character in Disney & Pixar’s #InsideOut2! Grateful to Disney & Pixar for this opportunity. Can’t wait for you to see this magical movie, only in theaters June 14!"

"Inside Out 2" welcomes new emotions to teenager Riley's mind, including anxiety, according to Disney. The film also features voice work by Amy Poehler (Joy), Lewis Black (Anger), Phyllis Smith (Sandness), Tony Hale (Fear), Liza Lapira (Disgust), Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui) and Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment).

Here's the trailer for "Inside Out 2":