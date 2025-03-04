Minnesota gun permit applications decline 46% since high in 2021: Data

The Brief Data collected by the Minnesota BCA provided by law enforcement agencies throughout the state shows a decrease in gun permits in 2024. Last year a total of 57,248 new permits were issued in Minnesota, compared to 65,215 in 2023. From 2024 to 2021, Minnesota agencies saw a 46.2% decline in permit applications.



Minnesota saw fewer gun permits issued in 2024 than in 2023, and a nearly 50 percent decrease from a recent high reported in 2021, according to recent data.

Minnesota gun permits decline

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2024 Permit to Carry Report, said to contain data submitted by statewide law enforcement agencies to track applications for handgun carry permits and permit holders.

According to the data provided, there are currently 408,356 valid gun permits in Minnesota.

In 2024, a total of 57,248 new permits were issued in the state, compared to 65,215 in 2023 – a year that began a decline from an influx of permits, including 65,257 issued in 2022, and 106,488 in 2021.

From 2024 to 2021, Minnesota agencies saw a 46.2 percent decline in permit applications.

According to the data, Minnesota sheriffs reported that gun permit holders committed 5,340 crimes in 2024 – the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was first enacted in 2003.

Gun permits issued by county in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Throughout the state, sheriff’s offices reported 198 permits were suspended, 47 were revoked, 1,545 were voided and 783 were denied in 2024.

By county, Hennepin issued the most permits (6,798), followed by Anoka (3,998), Dakota (3,746), Washington (3,243) and Ramsey (3,205). Minnesota does not currently track permits to purchase firearms.

The full BCA report can be found here.