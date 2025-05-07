The Minnesota gridiron great responsible for NFL Draft

article

The Brief The NFL draft has become the league's second most popular event behind the Superbowl. It was created because of a bidding war for Stan Kostka, a Minnesota Golden Gopher fullback, who helped the U win a national championship in 1934.



This year, 600,000 fans descended on Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the three-day event to watch teams get their pick of the best college players in the country.

But all the speculation and spectacle started because of a player from Minnesota.

A standout on the field and off

What we know:

The halls of South St. Paul High School are covered with history. Among the smiling faces from days gone by is a former star athlete who holds a unique claim to fame.

Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins says Stan Kostka earned 16 varsity letters in football, baseball, track and wrestling, as well as sang in the Glee Club and was the president of his class.

Atkins says the son of Polish immigrants graduated in 1931, but he would soon make his mark on the football field and beyond.

"Honestly, I had no idea that Stan was responsible for the draft. He was just one of these great guys. Great teammate. Great leader. Everybody loved Stan," said Atkins.

Snortin’ Stan

The backstory:

After playing for a year at Oregon, Koskta transferred to the University of Minnesota, where in his first game for the Golden Gophers, he scored four touchdowns in the first half.

The 6-foot tall, 225-pound fullback was a bulldozer against other teams and helped lead the maroon and gold to an undefeated season and the first of three straight national championships.

"He would just pummel people. And then apparently off the field, nicest guy you'd ever want to meet. So it's just such a juxtaposition," said Atkins.

Kostka was named an All-American and was one of the first athletes, along with Lou Gehrig, to appear on a Wheaties box.

But after that season, Kostka had maxed out his eligibility and had no choice but to turn pro.

All nine teams in the NFL wanted Kostka's services and the competition sparked a bidding war, where he would pit one team against another to get a better offer. Kostka eventually chose to go with the Brooklyn Dodgers football team for $5,000, plus a $500 signing bonus, a record at the time.

But the other owners were so upset they lost out on signing Kostka, they created the NFL draft the following year so the best players wouldn't just go to the highest bidders.

"He signed the largest contract in professional football history. The problem with that, though, was that it kind of irritated some of the owners who are not used to being in that kind of position. So then a year later, they decided they didn't want to go through that again and they created this new thing called the NFL draft," said Atkins.

Going pro

What they're saying:

Ken Kostka says his dad's big payday didn't go over well with his Dodger teammates, some of whom earned as little as $50 a game.

Kostka struggled with injuries through the season and called it quits after only playing in the NFL for a year.

"Lo and behold, people would miss their blocks. I happen to think that it must have been on purpose. Sometimes when they were down on the ground being tackled, they were throwing dirt in his face. He said, 'I could have played again, but I didn't want to get beat up again," said the younger Kostka.

Stan Kostka went on to become the head football coach at NDSU and later opened a sporting goods store in Fargo, where he lived until he passed away in 1997.

In a home movie, he describes what it was like to play in the College All-Stars Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field after his All-American year.

"You come out of that hole in the wall there and they played the Minnesota rouser and geez your knees were up around your ears. My god you think you are flying. Yes a lot of thrills. A lot of thrills," said Stan.

But Ken Kostka says his dad never really talked about his accomplishments or his role in starting the draft.

The legacy of a legend

Local perspective:

KFAN'S Dan Barreiro says Kostka was ahead of his time when it came to negotiating his deal with the NFL.

He's surprised Kostka's story isn't more widely known, especially in his home state.

"The idea that we could find something where we think there's nothing else left to learn about the National Football League. The fact that there was this story right in our backyard, it's terrific," said Barreiro.

Atkins says Kostka isn't in the University of Minnesota's M Club Hall of Fame, a fact he is trying to change.

He is also working to have the former location of Kostka's childhood home in Inver Grove Heights included on a new Heroes and Heritage Trail loop in Dakota County.

"That's how you judge a community and the character of a community is who do you choose to honor? You choose to honor people who are great leaders, great teammates, people who stand up for the little guy, and that's Stan Kostka," said Atkins.

But Kostka's legacy will take center stage every spring, thanks to the Minnesotan who changed the game for the NFL.

"The reason that the NFL draft is happening is because of a kid right here in Inver Grove Heights, who went to South St. Paul High School and is one of the Gophers. So that's pretty neat," said Atkins.