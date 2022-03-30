Minnesota graduation rates decline in 2021, new data shows

article

On the curtails of a pandemic that interrupted the past two years in seemingly every aspect of life, high schools students graduation rates saw a slight decline in 2021.

According to the latest data provided by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), statewide graduation rate dropped .5 percent compared to the previous school year in 2020.

The graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 83.3 percent of 57,137 total students. The small decrease in graduation rates were driven by a .3 percent increase in dropout rate, and a 0.2 percent increase in the "unknown" demographic rate, MDE said.

"The class of 2021 faced incredibly difficult circumstances in their final years of high school… The slight decrease in our graduation rate reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students," commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller said in a statement. "We remain committed to ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more."

Previously Minnesota’s four-year graduation rate had been trending upward, rising from 82.5 percent for the class of 2016, to 83.8 for the class of 2020.

The four-year graduation rate for the American Indian student demographic saw an increase from 58.4 percent to 58.5 percent between 2020 and 2021. In addition to American Indian students, two more student groups saw increases in the class of 2021’s four-year graduation rate compared to the class of 2020. Black students saw a 1.2 percent increase, and students identifying as two or more races reported at 1.1 percent increase.

According to the announcement, English learners and students receiving special education services saw decreases of 1.5 and 1.0 percent, respectively, highlighting the urgency to reduce both opportunity barriers and funding inequity, according to MDE.

Advertisement

Recently Minneapolis Public School teachers settled a strike after working in part to secure increased wages for education support professionals (ESPs) and mental health support for students.