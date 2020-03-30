Minnesota Governor: Two-thirds of police calls were domestic violence-related during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order

Two-thirds of police calls in Minnesota were domestic violence-related, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.

The statistic, which Walz shared during his daily coronavirus news conference, came during the first two days of his recently issued stay-at-home order.

In an interview last week, Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder said growing tensions over job loss and isolation measures in the community led officials to be prepared for the uptick in domestic violence and mental health calls.

Before the stay-at-home order went into effect, Elder said his department already saw an uptick in domestic violence calls.

“People are facing major changes in their life,” he said. “This adds to a heightened stress level.”

“Being quarantined with people you may not be used to seeing 24 hours a day can add to the stress even in the best of relationships,” Elder added. “We want people to understand and realize what they are experiencing is normal.”

In his address, Walz reiterated that people who fear they are in danger in their own homes are exempt from the stay-at-home order and urged them to seek assistance outside of their home if the situation arises.

Police say all calls made to police, to hospitals or to any type of counseling hotlines are anonymous.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.