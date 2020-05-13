Minnesota Governor: Summer day camps, possibly some youth sports allowed this summer

With some restrictions, Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota kids can attend summer day camps this year and he hopes to include some summer youth sports, too.

In a speech Wednesday night, Walz announced a new order called Stay Safe MN, which replaces the old stay-at-home order. The new order opens some new businesses and Walz also announced his intention to open businesses like restaurants and salons in June, too.

In the executive order signed Wednesday, summer day camps can go ahead after Sunday. However, overnight camps are still prohibited as part of the order.

In addition to camps, Walz also directed his commissioners to look at ways summer youth sports can happen with social distancing. He asked for that guidance from his staff by June 1.

Earlier this month, a coalition of youth baseball and softball leagues sent a proposal to the Governor’s office outlining the ways kids can play those sports safely this summer.