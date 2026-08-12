Hopkins daycare deaths: What we know so far

The Brief Three people, including a child, are dead following a domestic incident at Brown Bear Daycare, an in-home daycare in Hopkins. The three victims – one adult male, one adult female, and one juvenile – are believed to be members of one family. Burnsville police say a homicide in Burnsville also appears to be connected to the Hopkins attack.



Three people are dead, including a child, after a stabbing following a domestic incident at a Hopkins in-home daycare on Wednesday.

How it began

The backstory:

Hopkins police say they were called to the scene around 9 a.m. by a parent who had arrived to drop off their child. Police say the parent arrived as the violence was unfolding and notified police.

3 found dead in Hopkins

What we know:

In Hopkins, police now say:

Three people were found dead at the daycare: a 41-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old girl.

Police say the mother and daughter were stabbed to death and the father died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Seven children total were in the daycare; one was dead.

The other six children weren't harmed and now have been reunited with their parents.

The man found dead is believed to be the perpetrator.

The dead adults are believed to be the daycare owners.

The mother and daughter were found dead in the basement while the father was found on the upper floor of the daycare.

A parent

The daycare owners lived at the home. However, Burnsville police say the suspect may have been living recently with the Burnsville victim.

Police say the killings appear to be an act of domestic violence.

There is no ongoing threat.

Where it happened

Local perspective:

The Hopkins scene is at a home daycare at Brown Bear Daycare at 236 Tyler Ave N.

The daycare is an in-home daycare located just north of 2nd Street NE and just west of Blake Road North.

The daycare is in a quiet neighborhood across from a park. Some neighbors told FOX 9 they didn't realize the house was a daycare, and they referred to the home as the "Garage House" because of a large decal that covers the garage.

The scene of the Hopkins daycare murders. (FOX 9)

Another victim killed in Burnsville

Big picture view:

Officials now say that a homicide in Burnsville on Wednesday is also suspected to be connected to the deadly Hopkins attack.

The Burnsville victim was identified only as a 78-year-old woman believed to be a close relative of the Hopkins suspect. Officers said the Hopkins

Burnsville police said they responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Island Road and Joplin Avenue for the report of a stabbing. At the scene, they found a woman dead.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the circumstances that led up to the deaths.

The police chief plans to hold a follow-up briefing at 4 p.m. at city hall.

History of Brown Bear Daycare

Big picture view:

State records show the daycare was licensed to care for up to ten children with no more than six children under school age.

It had been inspected three times in recent years, in March 2023, January 2024, and Sept. 2025, and found to be in compliance. State records show no violations against the daycare center. The daycare had first been issued a license in February 2019 and was registered in the name of the female victim.

A friend of the murdered daycare owner told FOX 9's Corin Hoggard that the owner was planning to close her daycare because she planned to leave her spouse – who owned the home. The friend said there were issues in the relationship, including potential abuse.