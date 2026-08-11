Minnesota 2nd Congressional District primary election: Live results

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The Brief Three DFL frontrunner candidates are competing for the seat vacated by Rep. Angie Craig as she pursues the U.S. Senate. This race will decide who the new DFL candidate will be to run against the GOP’s Eric Pratt for Minnesota's Second Congressional District. In-person voting polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.



Democratic candidates for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Matt Little, Matt Klein and Kaela Berg are fighting to be the representative to retain DFL control of the seat held by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig since 2019.

This primary election will decide who will run against the GOP’s nominee, Eric Pratt.

Craig is now running for retiring U.S. Sen. Tina Smith’s seat against Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Minnesota 2nd Congressional District primary results

Five Democratic candidates are running in the primary election for Minnesota's Second Congressional District. Eric Pratt, the GOP's endorsed candidate, is running unopposed.

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Minnesota CD-2 DFL primary

Who is Matt Little?:

The former mayor of Lakeville, Matt Little, holds the most progressive stance of the DFL candidates for the Second Congressional District,

His website shows he aims to fight for "Medicare for all, affordable childcare, tax breaks for everyday Americans and a tax on the wealthy."

His public service record includes working as a state senator for Minnesota, when he represented Farmington, Lakeville and Northfield as part of District 58 from 2017-2020, the Minnesota Reference Library shows.

Little also earned the DFL endorsement by a 42-point margin.

He previously called the war in Gaza a "genocide" and has called for an arms embargo against Israel.

Who is Matt Klein?:

A Mayo Clinic internal medicine physician, Matt Klein takes a more moderate stance within the DFL party.

His website touts past accomplishments that include passing laws that protect Minnesotans from "financial fraud and predatory lending," controlling the "rising costs of medications" and affirming "choices about reproductive health."

Klein has expressed support for Israel in the past.

He has represented Minnesota’s Senate District 53, which includes Anoka, most of Coon Rapids and parts of Andover, since 2023. Before that, Klein represented District 52, which includes most of Eagan and Mendota Heights, as well as part of Burnsville and all the City of Mendota, from 2017-2022.

Who is Kaela Berg?:

Kaela Berg describes herself as a mom who "understands the challenges our community faces firsthand."

Berg says on her website that she fought to fund Minnesota schools, prevent gun violence, protect health care and end union busting.

She works as a flight attendant, where she says she discovered "her first professional love: union organizing," according to her campaign website.

She aims to apply these skills in Washington to lower costs for Minnesotans as a congressional representative.

Berg has also called the conflict in Gaza a genocide and has advocated for conditional aid to Israel.

Her past government experience includes representing Minnesota House District 56B, which includes parts of Eagan, Apple Valley and Rosemount, from 2021 to 2022. She was elected to represent the majority of Burnsville through House District 55B, and has held the seat since 2023,

Minnesota CD-2 Republican primary

The other side:

Eric Pratt is the GOP's nomination for Minnesota's Second Congressional District.