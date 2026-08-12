Minnesota weather: Very warm with hazy sunshine Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday brings hazy sunshine and highs in the 80s across Minnesota. There is a chance for isolated evening rain showers and rumbles on Wednesday. More clouds and a slight chance of rain are possible on Thursday.



Wednesday brings hazy sunshine, highs in the mid-80s and a slight chance of an evening rumble for parts of Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday brings passing clouds and plenty of hazy sunshine as temperatures climb into the 80s areawide. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 87 degrees.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday evening and overnight, mainly across western and southern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities could see some rain.

Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday brings more cloud cover and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A stray shower or isolated pop-up rumble during the afternoon is possible.

Friday looks mostly sunny under a light easterly breeze as highs reach the low 80s. Another chance for rain arrives Friday night and continues into the first half of Saturday.

Saturday remains unsettled as temperatures cool into the upper 70s. Sunday looks beautiful with highs near 80 degrees.

Temperatures hold into the low 80s heading into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)