Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to announce new restrictions in statewide coronavirus response

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new statewide restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus during a 2 p.m. speech televised to the state Wednesday.

The new restrictions will go further than the school and business closures that Walz announced last week and plans to extend beyond Friday, when they are currently scheduled to end.

At least 16 other states, including neighboring Wisconsin, have issued stay-at-home orders to their residents. As recently as Tuesday, Walz said he was contemplating a similar order but had not yet decided to issue one.

It was not immediately clear what Walz's new restrictions would look like. He has previously ordered schools and thousands of businesses--including bars, restaurants and places of amusement--to shut down or close to dine-in customers.

Walz has called a meeting of the Minnesota Executive Council, a panel of the five statewide elected officials that must approve all new executive orders under the governor's peacetime emergency declaration. That meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota rose to 287 on Wednesday, up from 262 the day before, though health officials say the actual number is much higher because of a lack of testing. The number of hospitalizations reached 26, nearly doubling the 15 people hospitalized the day before.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.