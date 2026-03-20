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Minnesota fraud: More Feeding Our Future plea deals expected Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 20, 2026 8:56am CDT
Fraud in Minnesota
FOX 9
Minnesota Fraud: More plea deals expected in Feeding Our Future Scandal

Minnesota Fraud: More plea deals expected in Feeding Our Future Scandal

More defendants in the Feeding Our Future scandal are expected to take plea deals after initially pleading not guilty. Meanwhile, Aimee Bock, who prosecutors say was the "ringleader" of the fraud scheme, has yet to be sentenced. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest details. 

The Brief

    • Four people are expected to enter a guilty plea in connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.
    • A man who rejected a plea deal earlier this week is expected to go to trial in April.
    • Aimee Bock, who prosecutors called the "ringleader" of the fraud, has yet to be sentenced after being convicted last year.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Four people charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme are expected to take plea deals in court on Friday.

Feeding Our Future plea deals

Feeding Our Future: More plea deals ahead of trial

Feeding Our Future: More plea deals ahead of trial

More plea deals are coming in for the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme ahead of a scheduled trial in April. FOX 9's Rob Olson has more. 

Big picture view:

The first charges in the Feeding Our Future scheme came down in 2022 and the scheme involves accusations of stealing over $250 million intended for pandemic relief to feed children. Since then, 79 people have been charged, with most pleading guilty or being convicted at trial.

Four of the seven people who were set to go on trial next month are now expected to plead guilty in court on Friday. Their charges range from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and bribery involving federal programs. 

Earlier this week, Ikram Mohamed and Shakur Abdi-Salam, who were set for trial next month, appeared in Minneapolis Federal Court in change-of-plea hearings, and both pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Plea deal rejected 

More guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

More guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

More defendants are pleading guilty in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. FOX 9's Rob Olson has the latest. 

Dig deeper:

Gandi Mohamed rejected a plea deal from federal prosecutors on Wednesday and will now stand trial in April.

Mohamed is charged with wire fraud and laundering more than a million dollars from the federal child nutrition program.

Mohamed was supposed to stand trial with his sister and her husband, but they both have since pleaded guilty.

‘Ringleader’ not yet sentenced a year after conviction

Aimee Bock's attorney on swift Feeding Our Future guilty verdict

Aimee Bock's attorney on swift Feeding Our Future guilty verdict

Feeding Our Future fraud ringleader Aimee Bock was found guilty. Her attorney spoke after the verdict on Wednesday about the swift verdict.

Local perspective:

Aimee Bock, who prosecutors call the "Ringleader" behind the pandemic fraud scheme, was found guilty following a six-week trial in March 2025.

Bock faces decades in prison, but has yet to be sentenced. 

Courthouse workload 

Who will prosecute Feeding our Future defendants?

Who will prosecute Feeding our Future defendants?

A federal judge is raising questions on if the seven defendants in the Feeding our Future fraud case can get a fair trial in Minnesota. And who will do the prosecution now that Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson is resigning? FOX 9's Paul Blume has more.

Why you should care:

If accepted, the guilty pleas would give federal prosecutors four more convictions and avoid additional trials.

This would save resources during a time when the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota admits his office is understaffed following several prosecutors departing during a federal immigration enforcement surge in the state.

The Source: This story uses information gathered from court documents and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Fraud in MinnesotaCrime and Public SafetyFeeding Our Future