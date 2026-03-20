Minnesota fraud: More Feeding Our Future plea deals expected Friday

The Brief Four people are expected to enter a guilty plea in connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. A man who rejected a plea deal earlier this week is expected to go to trial in April. Aimee Bock, who prosecutors called the "ringleader" of the fraud, has yet to be sentenced after being convicted last year.



Four people charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme are expected to take plea deals in court on Friday.

Feeding Our Future plea deals

Big picture view:

The first charges in the Feeding Our Future scheme came down in 2022 and the scheme involves accusations of stealing over $250 million intended for pandemic relief to feed children. Since then, 79 people have been charged, with most pleading guilty or being convicted at trial.

Four of the seven people who were set to go on trial next month are now expected to plead guilty in court on Friday. Their charges range from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and bribery involving federal programs.

Earlier this week, Ikram Mohamed and Shakur Abdi-Salam, who were set for trial next month, appeared in Minneapolis Federal Court in change-of-plea hearings, and both pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Plea deal rejected

Dig deeper:

Gandi Mohamed rejected a plea deal from federal prosecutors on Wednesday and will now stand trial in April.

Mohamed is charged with wire fraud and laundering more than a million dollars from the federal child nutrition program.

Mohamed was supposed to stand trial with his sister and her husband, but they both have since pleaded guilty.

‘Ringleader’ not yet sentenced a year after conviction

Local perspective:

Aimee Bock, who prosecutors call the "Ringleader" behind the pandemic fraud scheme, was found guilty following a six-week trial in March 2025.

Bock faces decades in prison, but has yet to be sentenced.

Courthouse workload

Why you should care:

If accepted, the guilty pleas would give federal prosecutors four more convictions and avoid additional trials.

This would save resources during a time when the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota admits his office is understaffed following several prosecutors departing during a federal immigration enforcement surge in the state.