Minnesota father donates CO detectors to mark anniversary of son's death

The Brief William Sherk lost his 21-year-old son, Keith, to carbon monoxide poisoning 21 years ago. For roughly ten years, Sherk has been donating CO detectors to help families protect themselves from the odorless, colorless gas that claims on average 12 Minnesota lives each year. Sherk has donated 1,300 CO detectors to Family Pathways in New Brighton which will distribute them through its 9 food shelves in Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.



Carbon monoxide detectors are not just a good idea, they’re the law in the State of Minnesota. But awareness of the law is not necessarily universal, and families who are struggling with finances may not be able to afford a CO detector for their home.

It’s why William Sherk, the owner of Neighborhood Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electrical, has made it his mission to distribute free CO detectors after the death of his son 21 years ago.

Minnesota law requires CO detectors in homes

What we know:

Minnesota state statute requires every single-family and dwelling unit to have an approved and operational carbon monoxide alarm within ten feet of each room used for sleeping.

Additionally, every guest room in a hotel or lodging house also must have a CO detector.

Tracking data from the Minnesota Department of Health since 2000 shows the number of CO deaths peaked at 20 in 2001. CO deaths spiked again in 2013 at 18 and have fallen to as low as six in 2021, the most recent year for which there is data. The Department of Health says the number and rate of CO deaths are likely related to the severity of any one year’s winter when heating devices are used more frequently.

Most of the CO deaths happen to men. They’ve reached a rate of .3 per 100,000 people.

Carbon monoxide detector (FOX 9)

The backstory:

William Sherk was motivated to help families protect themselves after the death of his own son Keith from CO poisoning when he was 21 years old.

"I just have to make it so that a family doesn’t go through what I’ve had to go through," said Sherk. "You’ve got to do something in memory of him and hopefully help out."

Each year Sherk donates hundreds of CO detectors to the Family Pathways food shelf network based out of New Brighton. Family Pathways believes he’s donated as many as 13,000 over the years.

"I think it’s huge," said Patrick Felker, director of food access services. "I think it’s something that year after year people are having to make tough decisions about what to spend their money on and something like a smoke detector might fall off the radar for them when you need food or medicine or gas to get to your job."

The CO detectors will be available to families for free at its seven food shelves in central Minnesota and two in western Wisconsin.

"If I save one life, it’s worth it," said Sherk.