Minnesota families push for IVF insurance coverage after 2 failed attempts at State Capitol

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to require insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization. About one in six people in Minnesota experience infertility, with treatment costs often reaching tens of thousands of dollars. The Catholic Church opposes the measure, but doctors say insurance coverage could make fertility treatments safer.



Minnesota families who need medical help to have children are hoping the third time is the charm to get lawmakers to require insurance companies to guarantee coverage for in vitro fertilization.

READ MORE: IVF treatments, fertility coverage mandated by health plans under new proposal

MN bill to insure in vitro fertilization

Big picture view:

About one in six people in this state experience infertility and I-V-F treatment can run in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The Catholic Church still objects to it because they equate embryos to children and a lot of embryos are left behind during fertility treatment.

But fertility doctors say insurance coverage typically makes the process safer and can reduce the number of embryos used.

The Minnesota Building Families Act would require IVF coverage in large group health plans where there’s no religious objection.

What they're saying:

For Miraya Gran, president of Minnesota Building Families, insurance coverage could decide whether they'll be able to add to their family.

"My husband and I took out a second mortgage and used retirement savings to have our daughter, who just turned five last month," Gran said. "We still have two embryos left but without insurance coverage we can't afford to add to our family and time is ticking for us."

Maggee Hangge, from Minnesota Catholic Conference, said there are alternatives.

"In many cases, by getting to the root cause and treating the underlying symptoms, pregnancy can be achieved," Hangge said.

Dig deeper:

The Trump administration has endorsed IVF treatment and tried to make the medication cheaper, but it hasn’t pushed for an insurance mandate.