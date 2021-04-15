Minnesota deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020, pandemic possible factor

article

The COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in an increase of deaths in Minnesota from alcohol use last year, according to preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH data shows 992 Minnesotans died in 2020 from fully alcohol-attributable causes such as alcohol-related liver disease and alcohol poisoning. In 2019, there were 821 deaths from alcohol use.

According to MDH, the amount of alcohol-attributable deaths began to accelerate in June of 2020. Officials believe the spike is due in part to factors relating to the pandemic.

"Sadly, the pandemic has amplified some of the root causes of substance use and substance use disorders, such as social isolation, job loss and lack of access to treatment," said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a news release. "In response, we need to strengthen overall opportunities in our communities for connectedness and financial security as well as specific evidence-based community strategies to reduce excessive alcohol use."

The amount of alcohol-attributable deaths has increased over the decades, but the rate continues to rise. The amount of deaths entirely attributed to alcohol increased by a third between 2000 and 2010, and more than doubled between 2010 and 2020.