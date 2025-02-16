Minnesota weather: Crash totals for Saturday, Feb. 15, after snowy Valentine's Day
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol released the latest crash numbers for Saturday, Feb. 15 after snow hit the state Friday, causing roads to be slick.
Statewide crash totals
By the numbers:
The Minnesota State Patrol announced that on Saturday, there was a total of 242 property damage, 24 injury crashes, 117 vehicles off the road, seven spinous and nine jackknifed semis.
The backstory:
The snow that fell on Valentine's Day covered the metro area with snow, which also led to hundreds of crashes.
A teenage girl from Woodbury also died in a crash on Friday, and authorities believe that weather could have been a factor in the incident.
The Source: Statewide crash data from the Minnesota State Patrol.