Minnesota weather: Crash totals for Saturday, Feb. 15, after snowy Valentine's Day

The Minnesota State Patrol released the latest crash numbers for Saturday, Feb. 15 after snow hit the state Friday, causing roads to be slick.

Statewide crash totals

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol announced that on Saturday, there was a total of 242 property damage, 24 injury crashes, 117 vehicles off the road, seven spinous and nine jackknifed semis.

The backstory:

The snow that fell on Valentine's Day covered the metro area with snow, which also led to hundreds of crashes.

A teenage girl from Woodbury also died in a crash on Friday, and authorities believe that weather could have been a factor in the incident.

