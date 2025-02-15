Minnesota weather: Valentine's Day crash totals

The Brief Hundreds of vehicle crashes were reported across Minnesota after the snowfall on Valentine's Day. A total of 35 crashes involved injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A fatal crash reportedly took the life of a 17-year-old girl in Washington County just after 4 p.m. on Valentine's Day.



Authorities have released the latest crash numbers after Valentine's Day snow left a mess on the roads.

Minnesota State Patrol crash totals

By the numbers:

From midnight to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, the Minnesota State Patrol reports there were 68 property damage crashes, 10 injury crashes, 46 vehicles off the road, five spinous and eight jackknifed semis.

The total number of crashes on Valentine's Day includes 385 property damage crashes, 25 injury crashes, 225 vehicles off the road, seven spin outs and two jackknifed semis.

No snow is expected to fall within the next week.

Fatal crash reported in Washington County

Big picture view:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 4 p.m. left one person dead on Valentine's Day.

Authorities say they responded to the crash near Stagecoach Trail North and 10th Street North in West Lakeland Township.

The sheriff's office reports the driver of one of the vehicles, Elizabeth "Libby" Radecki, 17, of Woodbury, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle.

Investigators believe weather-related roads to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reportedly assisting in the investigation.