Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, South Aitkin County, Morrison County, Stevens County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Douglas County
3
Extreme Cold Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Woodbury teenage girl dies in crash on Valentine's Day

By
Published  February 15, 2025 2:35pm CST
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old girl dead on Valentine's Day.
    • The crash involved two vehicles and the drivers were the only occupants.
    • Authorities say weather-related roads appear to be a factor.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old girl from Woodbury is dead after a crash on Valentine's Day.

Fatal crash reported in Washington County

Big picture view:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 4 p.m. left one person dead on Valentine's Day.

Authorities say they responded to the crash near Stagecoach Trail North and 10th Street North in West Lakeland Township.

The sheriff's office reports the driver of one of the vehicles, Elizabeth "Libby" Radecki, 17, of Woodbury, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash. 

The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle. 

Investigators believe weather-related roads to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reportedly assisting in the investigation. 

The Source: A news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Road incidentsWinter Weather