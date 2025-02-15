Woodbury teenage girl dies in crash on Valentine's Day

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old girl dead on Valentine's Day. The crash involved two vehicles and the drivers were the only occupants. Authorities say weather-related roads appear to be a factor.



A 17-year-old girl from Woodbury is dead after a crash on Valentine's Day.

Fatal crash reported in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 4 p.m. left one person dead on Valentine's Day.

Authorities say they responded to the crash near Stagecoach Trail North and 10th Street North in West Lakeland Township.

The sheriff's office reports the driver of one of the vehicles, Elizabeth "Libby" Radecki, 17, of Woodbury, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle.

Investigators believe weather-related roads to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reportedly assisting in the investigation.