Minnesota COVID-19 cases down overall as state waits to see possible impact from Labor Day activities

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are down 31% over the past week and down 10% percent over the last two weeks, according to data released by the state Department of Health Tuesday.

MDH reported 432 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,672 completed tests Tuesday—a positivity rate of 4.5%.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said state’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate was 4.9% as of Monday, down from 5.6% the week prior. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH, as its suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

The current number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but not in the ICU, jumped from 98 to 107 Tuesday. Monday’s number of 98 was the fewest non-ICU hospitalizations the state has seen since April 13.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased from 135 to 131. ICU hospitalizations have been in the 130s for 23 of the last 26 days.

Health officials also reported five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, one of which was a Hennepin County resident in their 50s. Two of the five deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.

A total of 1,927 people have now died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. The state has seen 85,351 cases of the coronavirus to date.

Health officials have said this week will be crucial to see what impact Labor Day weekend gatherings and travel had on the state’s COVID-19 cases.