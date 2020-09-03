Governor Walz, health leaders say Minnesota is at COVID-19 'tipping point' ahead of Labor Day weekend

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state health officials warned the state could be at a tipping point in the COVID-19 pandemic as Minnesotans prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and the coming fall.

The press conference will be held Thursday at 3:15 p.m. Watch the press conference live at fox9.com/live:

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says White House advisor Dr. Deborah Birx voiced concern during her recent visit that Minnesota is showing signs it could be reaching a turning point, which she has seen in other states that became hotspots, like Arizona. According to Malcolm, Minnesota is in a more precarious position now than it was heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The current positivity rate is at 5.5%, which is up from 4.3% on July 1. The amount of cases from community spread is also rising, currently at 33.5% compared to 27.8% in July.

Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says the uptick appears to be linked to social gatherings such as weddings, parties and funerals. Ehresmann says one outbreak is linked to a wedding reception in southwestern Minnesota, which had 275 guests. Masks weren't widely worn at the event and now 56 cases in nine different counties are associated with the gathering. She says there may be even more cases, but health officials learned some are avoiding being tested so that the case numbers don't increase.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director has expressed concerns for the dual threat of the ongoing pandemic and the upcoming flu season. Health leaders have encouraged people to get flu shots.

This update comes as schools across the state are preparing to begin the school year. While for some districts it means returning back to school, for many it means some combination of remote learning to allow for social distancing.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 78,000 confirmed cases and 1,837 deaths in Minnesota.