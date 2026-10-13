Dakota language records spared in Minneapolis fire, Minnesota Chippewa tribal officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire damaged part of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe building in Minneapolis on Sunday, but the room holding Dakota and Ojibwe language records was left untouched, according to a social media update from an organization inside the building.
Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building fire
What we know:
Wicoie Nandagikendan, a Dakota and Ojibwe language-immersion preschool that operates out of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building, said its administration was allowed back into the building Monday afternoon, and found severe water and smoke damage on its side of the building. It said other tenants in the building were also affected.
The organization said the fire came through one small piece of the building and was put out very quickly. It said the fire did not spread throughout the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building.
What they're saying:
"First, I would like to say that creator was watching out for our language. The only room not damaged is where our Dakota and Ojibwe language historical records are kept," an official with the organization said in a statement. "It's like a safety bubble was wrapped around that room. It's amazing considering the damage to the rest of our side of the building."
Three-alarm fire in Minneapolis
The backstory:
Minneapolis firefighters responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a fire burning in a commercial building along East Franklin Avenue near 13th Avenue South.
Firefighters said they received initial reports of people running from the building. Because of reports of people potentially inside the building, firefighters searched the former business for victims.
Officials said heavy shelving and a large amount of items inside the building made battling the fire difficult. As firefighters were inside, the fire intensified, forcing crews to evacuate. Two firefighters were injured while evacuating and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Archives and office plans ahead
What's next:
The organization said it is working with community partners to move all archive and classroom materials to a safe location. It also thanked people who stopped by to offer encouragement and support.
"Our community has an amazing way of showing up for each other, and I appreciate everyone who stopped by yesterday to offer words of encouragement and support," the organization said.
Officials said their administrative offices will remain closed until further notice. They are hoping to have a temporary office by the end of the week.
What we don't know:
The update did not say what caused the fire, how much damage other tenants had or where the temporary location will be.
The Source: A public fire update shared by an organization in the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building on social media. Additional information in this story comes from social media updates from the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Minneapolis fire officials and FOX 9 crews reporting from the scene of the fire.