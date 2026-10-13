Dakota language records spared in Minneapolis fire, Minnesota Chippewa tribal officials say

The Brief An organization in the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe building said its offices and other tenants had severe water and smoke damage after a fire on Sunday. The organization said the fire moved through one small part of the building, was put out quickly and did not spread through the rest of the building. The only room left undamaged held Dakota and Ojibwe language historical records, the organization said in a social media post on Tuesday.



A fire damaged part of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe building in Minneapolis on Sunday, but the room holding Dakota and Ojibwe language records was left untouched, according to a social media update from an organization inside the building.

Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building fire

What we know:

Wicoie Nandagikendan, a Dakota and Ojibwe language-immersion preschool that operates out of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building, said its administration was allowed back into the building Monday afternoon, and found severe water and smoke damage on its side of the building. It said other tenants in the building were also affected.

The organization said the fire came through one small piece of the building and was put out very quickly. It said the fire did not spread throughout the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes building.

What they're saying:

"First, I would like to say that creator was watching out for our language. The only room not damaged is where our Dakota and Ojibwe language historical records are kept," an official with the organization said in a statement. "It's like a safety bubble was wrapped around that room. It's amazing considering the damage to the rest of our side of the building."

Three-alarm fire in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Minneapolis firefighters responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a fire burning in a commercial building along East Franklin Avenue near 13th Avenue South.

Firefighters said they received initial reports of people running from the building. Because of reports of people potentially inside the building, firefighters searched the former business for victims.

Officials said heavy shelving and a large amount of items inside the building made battling the fire difficult. As firefighters were inside, the fire intensified, forcing crews to evacuate. Two firefighters were injured while evacuating and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Archives and office plans ahead

What's next:

The organization said it is working with community partners to move all archive and classroom materials to a safe location. It also thanked people who stopped by to offer encouragement and support.

"Our community has an amazing way of showing up for each other, and I appreciate everyone who stopped by yesterday to offer words of encouragement and support," the organization said.

Officials said their administrative offices will remain closed until further notice. They are hoping to have a temporary office by the end of the week.

What we don't know:

The update did not say what caused the fire, how much damage other tenants had or where the temporary location will be.