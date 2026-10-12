Minneapolis fire damages tribal offices, threatens Dakota language archive

The Brief A three-alarm fire on East Franklin Avenue damaged tribal offices and threatened a historic Dakota language archive. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have offices in a building affected by the fire. The fire also spread to offices for Wicoie Nandagikendan, a Dakota and Ojibwe language-immersion preschool, which holds a historic Dakota language archive.



Two Chippewa tribal bands are assessing damage after a massive three-alarm fire tore through a neighboring building and spread to their Minneapolis offices, forcing both to close until further notice.

Three-alarm fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis firefighters responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a fire burning in a commercial building along East Franklin Avenue near 13th Avenue South.

Firefighters said they received initial reports of people running from the building. Because of reports of people potentially inside the building, firefighters searched the former business for victims.

Officials said heavy shelving and a large amount of items inside the building made battling the fire difficult. As firefighters were inside, the fire intensified, forcing crews to evacuate. Two firefighters were injured while evacuating and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Smoke rises from the fire on East Franklin Avenue on Sunday, hovering above the urban offices for Chippewa tribal bands. (FOX 9)

Fire damages tribal offices

Local perspective:

Fire crews remained on scene for hours battling the fire that spread from a dollar store to the administrative offices for Wicoie Nandagikendan, a Dakota and Ojibwe language-immersion preschool.

Fawn YoungBear-Tibbetts with Wicoie Nandagikendan told FOX 9 that along with their offices, the building also houses the oldest Dakota language archive in the state. The nonprofit had been working to digitize the records but not everything had been digitized.

What they're saying:

The same building also holds Minneapolis urban offices for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Both tribes released statements on Sunday saying they were monitoring the situation. The Fond du Lac Band said its Minneapolis urban offices would remain closed until further notice.

"We know how much our community relies on the daily care provided at this office," the tribe said. "We ask for your patience as our Band navigates this crisis. We are actively monitoring the situation and will provide clear, verified updates as soon as we can safely plan for temporary service adjustments and find new ways to continue our support."

The Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council also said the their offices would remain closed until further notice. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and other first responders who have been fighting this fire. Their courage, skill, and commitment to protecting lives and property are deeply appreciated. We are grateful for their service to the Minneapolis community and to our relatives who live and work there."