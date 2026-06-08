Columbia Heights set to drop Flock license plate cameras after community pushback

The Brief Columbia Heights is set to end its contract for Flock cameras that automatically read license plates. The decision comes after community concerns about privacy and data security, especially following recent immigration operations. Residents say they are uncomfortable with the idea of constant surveillance and question the effectiveness of the technology.



The city council in Columbia Heights is moving to end its use of Flock cameras that track license plates, responding to growing privacy concerns from neighbors.

City council responds to concerns over surveillance technology

What we know:

The city council has already decided to end the contract with Flock cameras, which are used to track license plates throughout Columbia Heights.

The cameras were covered up Monday morning after the city heard from many residents worried about the implications of tracking everyone driving through town.

Amada Marquez Simula, Columbia Heights mayor, said, "The community is concerned for the security of the data and after everything that's happened in Columbia Heights for the last six months."

Law enforcement agencies have used the cameras to track suspects and credit Flock with helping solve crimes, including cases involving stolen cars and kidnapped children.

Residents question effectiveness and data control

What they're saying:

Marianne Schumacher, a Columbia Heights resident, said, "If you really just do a first-level research, what you're going to get is that Flock is amazing and that it solves crime. None of that has been shown by evidence. There's zero data."

Some residents worry that once data enters the Flock system, it is difficult to control. Schumacher added, "Every two years, the layer of just more and more, I guess, invasive surveillance. So I feel very strongly about this."

Brooklyn Park police previously tried using Flock cameras for a high-profile case but canceled their contract six months later. Columbia Heights neighbors want to follow this example due to concerns about how the data could be used or shared.

Flock’s relationship with law enforcement

Big picture view:

Flock does not have contracts with ICE, but it does allow police agencies to decide where to share the data collected from the cameras.

The debate in Columbia Heights highlights a broader conversation about the balance between public safety and individual privacy, especially as surveillance technology becomes more advanced.