Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results'

By Melissa Turtinen
Published 
Updated 9:26AM
Voyageurs Wolf Project
FOX 9

A bear cub in Northern Minnesota re-adjusted a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera, leading to the camera capturing some pretty good footage of wildlife in the Voyageurs National Park area. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project say the cub "did a much better job than most of its comrades" when it comes to adjusting trail cameras. And a few weeks later, the bear came and checked on the camera.

(FOX 9) - A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers. 

"While this cub has much to learn about setting cameras, it did a much better job than most of its comrades… the camera captured some very nice, close-up videos of wildlife!" researchers said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, noting the cub messed with the camera in early September and the resulting footage was captured through the end of October. 

The camera captured various wildlife that calls the Voyageurs' ecosystem home, including the Windsong Pack of wolves and several videos of the pack's pups. 

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering an understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolves spend their summer. The organization shares its discoveries on social media and near-daily videos and photos from its trail cameras of wolves and other animals that call Minnesota home, amassing a large and loyal group of followers. 

To learn more about what the organization does and how you can support it, visit the Voyageurs Wolf Project website here.