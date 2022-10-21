'Rare' blonde wolf captured on camera by Minnesota researchers
Researchers in northern Minnesota captured a blonde wolf on a trail camera, calling the coloring of the wolf "very rare" for the area.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Friday posted video to social media showing a rare 'blonde' wolf, saying it's a rare coat color for wolves in northern Minnesota and the first wolf with "light, creamy colored fur" they've captured on camera. (This video is looped.)