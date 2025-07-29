Minnesota weather: Statewide air quality alert issued through Saturday

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued a statewide air quality alert for the remainder of the week. It started at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will continue through 5 p.m. Saturday. The air quality index will be in red in the Twin Cities and north, and in orange in southern Minnesota.



If you think the air smells like smoke or the skyline looks hazy this week, you’re not alone.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on Tuesday the entire state is under an air quality alert for the remainder of the week.

Air quality alert

What we know:

MPCA officials say the air quality alert went into effect statewide starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. It will run through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Impacted areas

Why you should care:

The affected areas include:

Twin Cities metro area

Brainerd

Alexandria

Albert Lea

Marshall

Worthington

Rochester

Hinckley

St. Cloud

Winona

Ortonville

Mankato

Bemidji

East Grand Forks

Moorhead

International Falls

Two Harbors

Hibbing

Ely

Duluth

Roseau

Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac

What should we expect?

Big picture view:

MPCA officials say winds out of the north will move heavy surface smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan into Minnesota on Tuesday. Wildfire smoke will move south across all of Minnesota and linger through Saturday afternoon.

Officials say particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, for much of the state. That includes the Twin Cities metro. Sensitive groups should avoid being outside for extended periods, or engaging in activities that cause heavy exertion.

Most of southern Minnesota will be in the orange area, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

What red, orange air quality levels mean

Dig deeper:

In areas where the air quality alert is red due to wildfires, the sky may look smokey, the air will look hazy, you might smell smoke and your visibility will be reduced. Anyone might start to experience irritated eyes, nose, throat, coughing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Under orange air quality, the sky will look hazy and residents can smell smoke even if wildfires aren't near the area. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and may aggravate those with heart and lung conditions. People with asthma should have an inhaler nearby.