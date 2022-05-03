Minnesota Air Force vet helping Ukrainians

As an Air Force veteran, Mark J. Lindquist travels the country performing the national anthem before NFL games. But now he is singing the praises of making a difference in a conflict half a world away.

"It's a little overwhelming coming to a country where you've never been. Don't speak the language, don't know anybody. Trying to help during war time," Lindquist told FOX 9.

Lindquist left Moorhead for eastern Europe more than a month ago after applying to serve in the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.

But when he saw so many Ukrainians in need, he decided to devote himself to humanitarian efforts there instead of joining their military.

An Air Force veteran left his home in Moorhead for eastern Europe more than a month ago after applying to serve in the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.

"It's hard. It's hard to hear the stories of the people who have fled from the east and hard to hear stories from teenagers that they looked behind them as they ran and missiles were dropping behind them," he said.

Since arriving, Lindquist has helped hire trucks and drivers to get supplies like food, toiletries and medicine to places that are often forgotten in Ukraine like orphanages. He was adopted from an orphanage as a child in Korea.

He also helped put together more than 120 traditional Easter baskets for Ukrainian families and has escorted mothers and children fleeing the horrors of war across the border into Poland.

"If we don't do it, who will? We can't live in a world where no one comes to the aid of the Ukrainians. So since we are willing to go. We have to be here," Lindquist said.

Lindquist says while he's seen the worst humanity has to offer, he's also seen the best and he plans to remain in Ukraine to lend a helping hand until the end of the year.

Advertisement

"It's been as heartwarming as it has been horrifying. Being over here with boots on the ground in Ukraine and learning and seeing how hands on deck it is over here," he said. "It doesn't matter where you are from. It doesn't matter what you look like. It matters that you are here to help."