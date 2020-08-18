Minnesota African American Heritage Museum reopens with new exhibits documenting George Floyd protests

article

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery reopened Tuesday, Aug. 18 with new exhibitions on display documenting the protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

According to the museum's Facebook page, the new exhibits are now on display. They include art and photography collections, as well as video content, from the civil unrest. MAAHMG presents the following exhibits:

“Gather In His Name: From Protests to Healing for George Floyd”: A portrait photography collection by John Steitz

“Un-Heard”: a video compilation titled of performing artists expressing the emotions of the movement featuring improve monologue by Alexis Camille; dance by LaTanya Cannady, Suzette Jornae, Naysha Glover and Ahzreanah Harris; spoken word by Joe Davis, Hannah Hagen, Sandrine Sugi, and Nico Moore; and sound designer and vocalist Andrea (Queen Drea) Reynolds.

Jabari Holloman photography

A Unicorn Riot documentary about the first day of the protest in Minneapolis

A plywood art mural created by DeSean Hollie that covered the window of an Uptown business

“A Reckoning: 100 Years after the Lynchings in Duluth”: an exhibition in collaboration with In Black Ink, marking the 100th anniversary of the lynching of Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie in 1920.

Admission is free, and tickets can be reserved online. The museum is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The museum is limiting the number of visitors in the space to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required.

Visitors can also view the Black Lives Matter street mural painted by 16 local artists last month in front of the museum on Plymouth Avenue. Watch the making of the mural here.