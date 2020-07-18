Artists create 'Black Lives Matter' mural along Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis

article

For months, it's been a message painted along streets across the nation and the world. Now, Black Lives Matter is inscribed on Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis.

The purpose is to support the movement for racial justice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery brought together artists to help create the mural.

Each of the 16 artists created their own unique design on a single letter.

"We want people to understand that Black Lives Matter, Black lives are sacred, and that were just doing our part to express that and express and support the movement against racial inequality and the fight for racial justice," explained Tina Burnside with the museum.

Burnside says that location was chosen because it is in front of the museum and it's in a historic black district in the City of Minneapolis.