Minneapolis women’s sports bar buzzing over Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark Final Four

Jackie Oss has been an athlete all her life.

But on this night, she is more excited about watching women's basketball than playing it herself.

"Ecstatic. It's exciting because Paige is from Minnesota right down the road in Hopkins. I've been watching her all along. I think you have to be under a rock to not be excited about the whole Caitlin Clark thing," Oss told FOX 9.

Oss is one of the dozens of fans who packed A Bar Of Their Own to watch Paige Bueckers of UConn and Caitlin Clark of Iowa to go head-to-head in the Women's Final Four.



The last time Clark took the court on Monday night, there was a line around the block at the bar to watch what became the most watched college women's basketball game in history, and the owner expected a capacity crowd Friday night as well.

"I don't think we could have written the script better for the Midwest perspective because people in the Midwest love college basketball, and to have two of the best players in the country come from our area is awesome," said owner Jillian Hiscock.

Some fans showed up hours early to stake their spot for a bit of March Madness.

"So stoked. I literally just flew in from Los Angeles three hours ago to come to this bar with my best friend, to watch the games and I wish we had a place like this anywhere that just focuses on women's sports," said Mariel Taren.

Oss believes the epic matchup between two superstars won't be decided until the final buzzer.

"If Paige is on and Caitlin's on, it's probably going to come down to who has the ball after the last 10 seconds," said Oss.