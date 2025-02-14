Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis tree lottery: How to get a tree for $30

Published  February 14, 2025 12:08pm CST
Minneapolis
The Brief

    • The City of Minneapolis opened its tree lottery on Feb. 10.
    • Residents can purchase trees for $30 each, and can purchase up to three.
    • The lottery is open until March 14.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis tree lottery opened Feb. 10, making way for residents to purchase low-cost trees in an effort to increase the city's tree canopy. 

Minneapolis tree lottery

What to know:

Starting on Feb. 10, residents of Minneapolis are able to enter into the city's tree lottery. There are 1,600 trees to be distributed to residents whole enter the lottery. 

Each tree costs $30, and residents can purchase up to three trees. The lottery ends March 14. 

If you're picked in the lottery, you will receive an email from the city. Then you can order the trees between March 17-31. 

Between May 30-June 1, the trees can be picked up. The pickup location will be sent to those who purchased a tree via email. 

To enter the lottery, click here. 

The backstory:

The Minneapolis tree lottery program has been around since 2006. Since then, the city has provided more than 28,000 trees for planting. 

In 2024, 3,080 trees were distributed. 

What comes with the trees? 

What we know:

There are over 15 varieties of shade and evergreen trees available for residents. 

Each tree will come with one bag of mulch and information about planting and caring for the trees. 

Each tree is about 3 to 7 feet tall. 

The Source: The City of Minneapolis website. 

