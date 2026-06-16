Minneapolis standoff: Felon charged with firing 15-20 shots at 18 officers

The Brief Tyler Joseph O'Brien faces 21 felony charges after a standoff with law enforcement in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. O'Brien is accused of firing at officers and possessing multiple firearms despite a prior violent crime conviction. Bail is set at $1 million, and O'Brien remains in custody pending further court proceedings.



A Minneapolis man is facing a long list of felony charges after a tense, hours-long standoff with law enforcement that included shots fired at officers and threats of violence.

Standoff at Minneapolis apartment leads to felony charges

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office went to 2745 Nicollet Avenue on Tuesday, June 9, after receiving a tip that Tyler Joseph O'Brien was staying there. O'Brien had an active felony warrant for a previous weapons offense, and officers were warned about his history of violence and firearms.

The complaint states deputies announced themselves and ordered O'Brien to come out, but he did not comply. Using a camera under the door, deputies saw O'Brien standing with a handgun pointed at the door, according to charges. As officers attempted to disable security cameras outside the unit, O'Brien allegedly fired through the door at them, forcing deputies to retreat.

Dig deeper:

The complaint states for the next six to seven hours, O'Brien fired approximately 15 to 20 rounds from inside the apartment, targeting law enforcement and civilians. Officers reported that shots were fired from windows, doors and walls in their direction, with several rounds hitting armored vehicles and squad cars on the scene.

During the standoff, police negotiators spoke with O'Brien, who reportedly threatened to shoot officers and claimed to have a hand grenade. Law enforcement evacuated the apartment building and nearby businesses, escorting residents — including two minor girls from a neighboring apartment and a 3-year-old child who was inside with O'Brien — to safety.

After hours of negotiations, O'Brien agreed to surrender and was taken into custody without further violence.

O'Brien's criminal history

The backstory:

The complaint states that O'Brien has a prior conviction for first-degree assault in Douglas County, Neb., from June 2, 2015. Because of this conviction, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the charges, officers recovered three guns from the apartment: a Ruger 5.7 FN pistol, a Ruger GP100 .357 magnum pistol and a .380 ACP Derringer. O'Brien now faces 18 counts of first-degree assault for using or attempting to use deadly force against peace officers and three counts of illegal possession of firearms or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Each assault charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison with no supervised release, and each weapon charge carries a maximum of 15 years.

What's next:

O'Brien is being held on $1 million bail with conditions including no contact with victims or witnesses, no weapons and active supervision. He is ordered to remain in custody pending further court proceedings.