Feeding Our Future: 2nd in command, who was extradited from Somalia, pleads not guilty

The Brief Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh has pleaded not guilty to his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Eidleh is second in command behind Aimee Bock, who was found guilty of her role in the scheme in 2025. Eidleh was recently arrested in Somalia and extradited back to the U.S.



The man prosecutors say is second in command in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme has pleaded not guilty Friday after being extradited from Somalia.

Feeding Our Future ringleader pleads not guilty

What we know:

According to court documents, Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh has pleaded not guilty in connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say that Eidleh is second only to Aimee Bock in the command chain of the scheme. Bock was sentenced to 500 months in prison for her role in the scheme.

Eidleh has also been appointed two public defenders after the court determined he is "financially unable to employ counsel", despite being accused of stealing millions.

Eidleh arrested in Somalia

The backstory:

Eidleh, 42, of Burnsville, was brought back to Minnesota on July 16, 2026, after surrendering in Somalia. He was originally charged in September 2022 for his alleged role in the Feeding Our Future scheme, which federal officials say stole $250 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

Eidleh is facing 31 charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

He reportedly deposited more than $5 million in bribes and other fraud proceeds into accounts associated with his shell companies.

READ MORE: Feeding Our Future fraud: Abdikerm Eidleh extradited from Somalia to face 31 charges

What they're saying:

"Abdikerm Eidleh is second only to Aimee Bock in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. His capture and transfer back to Minnesota show how far the arm of American law enforcement can reach, and that you can run, but you cannot hide," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen earlier in July.