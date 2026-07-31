Minnesota wildfires: 64K+ acres burning in Minnesota as crews shift to uncontained sections

The Brief The July Lightning Incident fires cover 64,076 acres with 995 personnel assigned as of Thursday. Evacuations, closures and burn bans remain in effect across affected counties. Firefighters continue containment efforts while the public is urged to follow safety restrictions.



Fire crews are making progress on several wildfires sparked by lightning in early July, but evacuations, closures and fire restrictions remain in place across northeastern Minnesota.

Current wildfire status and firefighting efforts in northeastern Minnesota

What we know:

Officials say that wildfires in northeastern Minnesota now cover 64,076 acres with 995 people working to contain them.

The Little Knife Fire is at 4,958 acres and has 131 personnel assigned. Several other wildfires in the region, including the Camp, Sioux, Bear Trap, Thumb and Chub fires, are being managed with varying levels of containment.

An update on Friday says that firefighters are focusing on uncontained sections, building fire lines and laying hoses directly to the fire’s edge where it is safe. Brushing along roadsides is strengthening contingency lines, especially if the fires move south toward Echo Trail.

Incoming thunderstorms brought up to 0.79 inches of rain to parts of the fire area overnight, followed by a cold front that should lead to cooler, drier weather and less active fire behavior for the next few days.

Evacuations and closures are changing as crews make progress. Residents and property owners are encouraged to check their county’s interactive evacuation maps for the latest updates on their area.

Why you should care:

The public can help keep firefighters safe by following all evacuation orders, closures and fire restrictions. People are asked not to fly drones near the fire zone, as drones can ground firefighting aircraft. Boaters should stay off lakes where water-gathering aircraft are operating.

Most counties near the fires are under burn bans or other fire restrictions. Portions of Superior National Forest are now open to visitors, but campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings at certain sites. Visitors should check the forest’s alerts and recreation web pages for the latest information.

Temporary flight restrictions remain in place over the fire areas, and a permanent flight restriction is in effect over the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Fire updates on specific wildfires and containment progress

By the numbers:

• Camp Fire: 4,357 acres, 69% contained, 5 miles north of Winton.

• Sioux Fire: 12,591 acres, 42% contained, north of Echo Trail and east of Jeanette Campground.

• Little Knife Fire: 4,958 acres, 70% contained, originated in Ontario and crossed into the United States on July 15.

• Bear Trap (Bear Trap and Dark Fires combined): 37,844 total acres (29,774 in the United States), 38% contained, south of Lac La Croix, 20 miles north of Ely.

• Thumb Fire: 17,258 total acres (16,912 in the United States), 57% contained, 6 miles south of Gakijiwanong Anishnaabe Nation Canada.

• Chub Fire: 424 acres, 96% contained, north of Chub Lake, southwest of Crane Lake.

Crews are patrolling, mopping up hot spots, constructing indirect containment lines and using natural features like lakes and streams to help control the fires. Structure protection continues along the Gunflint Trail corridor. The Little Knife Fire is being managed by the National Incident Management Organization.